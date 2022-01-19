Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

On this week’s Last of the Nintendogs, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb react to the breaking news that Xbox is acquiring Activision Blizzard. Does this mean no more Call of Duty games on Nintendo Switch? Who could live in such a gloom dystopia?! Join the crew, won’t you?

GamesBeat

GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it.

How will you do that? Membership includes access to: