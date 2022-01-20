Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

BioWare’s fantasy role-playing franchise is still a long way from its return. Dragon Age 4 is still in the works, but don’t expect to see it for at least a full year from now at the earliest. This is still in line with what I wrote in July about the game launching in 2023. But don’t take that to mean early 2023. A summer release is the earliest possible timeframe for the launch of Dragon Age 4, and even that is a vague hope more than a real target.

Freelancer Tom Henderson reiterated this timeline in a tweet today. According to his source, the game has no chance of launching this year. But this isn’t the result of some internal delay or anything — EA has long known that BioWare wasn’t getting it ready for 2022.

As a reminder, Dragon Age 4 is a single-player, narrative-driven role-playing adventure. That might seem obvious, but EA was definitely once considering an online, connected live-service model for this sequel. It abandoned that concept early on, however, and the team has worked for more than a year to design a faithful followup to the previous Dragon Age games.

But even if the game isn’t launching this year, we may still end up seeing it. EA hasn’t decided on when to begin marketing the project, but the Summer Game Mess (E3) season or The Game Awards are still on the table.