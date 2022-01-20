Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

In a new series called “Road to FaZe1,” streaming now on Twitch and YouTube, FaZe Clan announced the next stage of its recruitment challenge.

With FaZe1, the popular esports clan is looking for a top competitor to join their ranks. The top 20 contestants will go through a 15 day competition with 24/7 reality styled livestream coverage. In the event finale, the winner will be revealed and asked to become the newest member of the clan.

Though winning is plenty, FaZe has partnered with MoonPay to offer $1 million dollar signing bonus paid in cryptocurrency. As if that prize wasn’t enough, winners also get a $250,000 brand deal with G Fuel and a Nissan GT-R. That’s the kind of money that makes you want to dust off the sequin jumpsuit and start dancing again.

Previously, the groups recruitment drive, called FaZe5, garnered over 211,000 entries world wide with over 35 million content views and 83 million views overall by the end of the 2020 competition. The challenge, which is designed to give a platform to lesser known gamers and content creators, is acting as a stepping stone for their career as well as a chance to join FaZe.

Making sure everyone knows that they aren’t just looking for the next god of headshots, FaZe Rain released the following statement:

We are beyond excited to introduce FaZe1 to the world — truly the biggest thing we’ve ever done. We can’t wait to see all of the content that comes in, and ultimately welcome a new member to FaZe Clan. Everything we do is for the fans and this is no different; we’re giving our entire community the opportunity to join the FaZe family. And the important thing to keep in mind is that we aren’t just looking for the best gamer to join our team, we’re looking for every kind of creator — visual artists, music artists, producers, pranksters, entertainers, any and all people who want to showcase their talent in front of an audience. FaZe has always been more than just gaming and we will continue to evolve and break boundaries. The next member of FaZe could be you, show us what you got.

To the MoonPay

Offering part of the prize for this contest is MoonPay, a company based around easy to use crypto investments. Announced last year, MoonPay is the official NFT and crypto partner of FaZe Clan. This initiative allows the creation of new content and integrated tools for users to invest in cryptocurrency as well as NFTs.

“There are 1 million reasons MoonPay is excited to be a part of FaZe1,” said MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright. “The main one is helping to grow the incredible FaZe Clan Team. Good luck to all the contestants. Get ready for the most exciting 15 days of your life!”

You can sign up starting immediately over at this page. Good luck! Now, where are my platform shoes?