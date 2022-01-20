Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

There are careers now that a couple of decades ago likely didn’t even exist. IT jobs including cloud architect, cloud engineer, unified communications engineer, and VoIP engineer are now among some of the most sought-after and well-paying positions in the tech industry. So how can you become a part of this exciting field? A first step may be to become Cisco Certified.

Cisco is an international company headquartered in San Francisco and has established itself as a leader in IT and networking. It continually strives to raise the bar with cutting-edge technology, such as using artificial intelligence to power networking and configuring its AppDynamic program to improve its approach to cybersecurity. Being associated with this ground-breaking technology and becoming Cisco-certified can give you the edge you need to jump-start your IT career.

Becoming certified is no easy feat, but the payoffs are literally well worth it. The average salary for a Cisco Certified Network Professional in the United States is almost $110,000 annually. Employment in the computer and information technology fields has faster projected growth between 2020 and 2030 than all other fields. The Bureau of Labor Statistics states that the demand comes from companies’ “greater emphasis on cloud computing, the collection and storage of big data, and information security.”

If this all sounds intriguing to you, this 2022 Ultimate Cisco Certification Training Bundle is a great place to start. With 11 different courses, each focusing on a specific area of computer networking, this training bundle will impart you with the knowledge and offer the hands-on practice needed to prepare you for the variety of exams that will lead to certification. Through over 120 hours of content you will gain the confidence and the skillset to be successful not only in passing, but in your future endeavors in the field of Information Technology.

Normally each of these courses is valued at $295, but we are now offering lifetime access to all eleven for only $79.

