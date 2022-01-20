Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Firestoke, a new studio headed up by former DMA Design and Rockstar developer Paul Farley, today revealed more details about its mission. It intends to offer full-service publishing services to developers who make non-violent, joyful titles.

Farley founded the studio in 2021. It’s now seeking out short, accessible games that bring joy and positivity to gamers. Farley told GamesBeat, “We’re going to be publishing small, joyful, positive game experiences. We’re going to avoid shooters, complex RPGs, or strategy games. We’re going to create games that are primarily nonviolent and promote positive mental well-being.” These include games with a social element and co-op play, he added.

Firestoke is currently looking for developers of such games with which it can partner. Among its other objectives, Firestoke seeks to form healthier relationships with developers. Farley told GamesBeat that the two roles can sometimes be at odds with each other: “The relationships between developer and publisher tend to be divided. It’s two teams, often with quite different expectations, aims, and objectives. We’re working very diligently to ensure that, when we’re working with developers, we’re aligned from day one.”

Though Firestoke is in the UK, it’s seeking partnerships with developers around the world. The publisher has so far signed two games, but it has not yet revealed any details about what those games are.