The goal of any successful business is that it be profitable, perhaps not in its first year or two, but if a company continues to operate at a loss, its demise is inevitable. Understanding the underlying reasons for the downfall is the first step to potentially turning things around. With this knowledge and the proper tools, you can offer valuable insights that could “save the day”. You need to be able analyze the data and present solutions that are sure to impress.

According to Investopedia, data analytics is “the science of analyzing raw data to make conclusions about that information [and optimally] help a business optimize its performance.” Among the desired skills required by those considering entering the field are critical thinking, data visualization, presentation skills, and a strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel and R Programming.

This 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle offers training in all that and more. Through master classes in Power BI, Alteryx, and Full Stack Web Development, you will learn to professionally analyze data and build workflows, turn them into meaningful, easy-to-understand reports and transform raw data into beautiful interactive dashboards. Through Excel and R Programming you will explore the tools and tricks to bringing that data to life, creating dynamic visuals, effective charts, and more. There is even a course that will help you master the most important concepts in statistics and probability theory in a systematic way.

Given the explosion in the amount of data in our technological world and the importance of it with respect to business decisions, it only stands to reason that the demand for analysts is on the rise. Investopedia states that skilled data analysts are some of the most sought-after professionals in the world. The average salary is roughly $65K per year, plus bonuses. If all this is enough to entice you to enter the field, or improve your position in the job you are already in, then this bundle is well worth the small investment. Each course is normally valued at $200 each, but lifetime access to all nine of them is being offered for only $34.99.

