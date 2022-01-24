Enterra is seeing new demand for digital transformation across world’s largest enterprises

Enterra Solutions today announced it is continuing recent expansion efforts with the addition of five new talented team members across the company.

The new employees include a diverse range of individuals who will join Enterra as it continues to enhance its Autonomous Decision Science™ platform that brings together computational intelligence with semantic reasoning to perform end-to-end value-chain optimization and implement real-time recommendations automatically. The wave of new hires includes new leadership at the Senior Vice President and Vice President levels, along with several expert engineers.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming such a highly-qualified and talented group of individuals to the Enterra team,” Stephen DeAngelis, CEO of Enterra Solutions said. “Some of the best and brightest are joining us as we see more demand from the world’s largest enterprises to maximize their digital transformation journeys with Enterra.”

New appointees and their roles are outlined below:

Richard Hilton is Enterra’s new Senior Vice President of Revenue Intelligence Solutions. Richard comes to Enterra from Nestlé, USA where he spent over two dozen years as an industry recognized leader and subject matter expert. Most recently, as the Director of Center of Competency Trade Planning, he led a cross functional team as they implemented a trade promotion solution across all operating companies in North America – the largest implementation in the world. His efforts at Nestlé, USA earned him the annual Nestlé, USA Chairman’s Award for adding value in the Operational Master Plan. In his new role at Enterra, Richard will be responsible for the Enterra Revenue Growth Intelligence System™, including its product life cycle, release schedule, and system integration.

Alejandro Alvarado joins Enterra as the Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development, bringing over a dozen years of strategic advisory experience as a senior director and consultant. Prior to joining Enterra, Alejandro was leading transformational initiatives at Agero Inc., a technology-enabled services business, as an Analyst, Strategist and Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and New Business Development. At Enterra, he works on strategy development and execution, identification and management of select growth opportunities, and educates the team on market dynamics, trends, risks, and the competitive landscape.

John Saladino joins Enterra as an Ontological Engineer. John holds a Master of Philosophy degree from Oxford University where he focused on Philosophical Theology. He brings over ten years of international experience as a university teacher, researcher, writer, and speaker. At Enterra, John will focus on analyzing, encoding, and maintaining specific business domain knowledge and requirements within knowledge-based software components of Enterra’s platforms.

Brian Pollex, Ph.D., joins Enterra as an Ontological Engineer. Brian earned his Ph.D. in Philosophy and a Master of Arts Degree in Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy and English Literature from Rutgers University. At Enterra, John will focus on analyzing, encoding, and maintaining specific business domain knowledge and requirements within knowledge-based software components of Enterra’s platforms.

Michael Obijaju joins Enterra as a Development Operations Engineer. Michael comes to Enterra from General Motors where he worked as a Lead Product Developer, creating pipelines for deploying resources to Azure using Azure DevOps. Prior to joining General Motors, Michael was a Lead Software Consultant with Perficient, working with clients such as Target, Raymond James Financial, TriHealth, and PNC Bank.

Welcome Richard, Alejandro, John, Brian, and Michael. We are excited to have you as new members of our growing team.

About Enterra Solutions

Enterra Solutions®, LLC is the first of its kind Autonomous Decision Science company enabled by peerless cognitive computing technology and advanced mathematics. Guided by extensive practical experience, Enterra Solutions solves complex problems at the intersection of academic research, business, and government. The world’s biggest brands work with Enterra Solutions to optimize their value chains and create decades of competitive advantage. For more information about Enterra Solutions, please visit www.enterrasolutions.com.

