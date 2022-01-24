Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

A team of veteran game industry members today announced the launch of the New Tales game studio. The combination developer and publisher is run by a team that has worked at Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Vivendi, LucasArts, and others.

New Tales, which is based in Paris, plans to develop games with its internal studios as well as publish games from other developers. The company plans to offer “state of the art publishing services with a fresh twist & global scope,” according to its website.

The team is led by CEO Cédric Maréchal, former International SVP at Activision Blizzard. Other team members include COO Benoit Dufour, former International VP of Activision Blizzard; CCO Emmanuel Obert, formerly of Blizzard and Ubisoft; and CGO Delphine Le Corre, formerly of Blizzard and Vivendi. New Tales also has a team of senior advisors, which includes Kim and Ray Gresko, cofounders of Blue Silver and formerly of LucasArts and Blizzard respectively, and Julia Humphreys, formerly of Blizzard.

Maréchal said in a statement, “Gaming has rarely seen such an exciting time, fuelled by tons of innovation and creativity. However, the frequency of new releases keeps rising rapidly, reinforcing the need for great international publishing. NEW TALES is a one-stop-shop publishing solution where we’re going to work with developers, as one united team, dedicated to maximizing success. We are also building our internal production capabilities to develop our own games and IPs. We are looking forward to joining forces with people who share our values and passion!”

New Tales is currently working on its first IP.