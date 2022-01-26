Paradox Interactive announced today that Crusader Kings III is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 29.

Crusader Kings III is a grand strategy game that has players controlling a medieval kingdom. It released for PC in 2020. This kind of menu-heavy game isn’t the sort that you’d normally expect to get a PC port, but Paradox and the development team at Lab42 have labored to make the experience work with controllers.

This means redesigning the UI so players can access much of it with triggers and shoulder buttons. There is also an option to automate battles, so players uninterested in warfare don’t have to get into the nitty gritty of skirmishes.

On PS5, Crusader Kings III will take advantage of the DualSense controller. For example, the more stress your monarch is under, the more resistance you’ll feel in the analog triggers. And if you aren’t on PS5, you’ll still get a good visual indication of your king’s stress level thanks to a pulsing red border on the map.

Crusader Kings III was a hit on PC, selling over 1 million units. Coming to consoles opens it up to an even larger audience.