Epic Games today published its Year in Review for 2021, in which it gathered details about how the Store has grown in the last year. Among other facts, we know the Epic Games Store now has over 194 million users on PC. It also mentioned that Epic is preparing new updates for the Store to roll out in 2022.

In addition to its high user count, the Epic Games Store also hit a new peak in monthly active users. In December, the number peaked at 62 million. Those users spent at total of $840 million on the Store throughout the year.

Epic also specified that the weekly offering of free games would continue into 2022. According to the company’s data, the games offered in 2021 were worth around $2,120 in total value.

Epic’s post details what some of the plans for updates in 2022. In 2021, Epic rolled out updates for user profiles, including the addition of achievements and an in-platform shopping cart. In 2022, the company plans to roll out “fleshed-out player profiles.” These will give users a place to see things like their achievements and their playtimes across all games. Other coming updates include community polls, expanded library organization, and download management.