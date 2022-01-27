Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

In the not too distant past, when the word “coder” was mentioned, one often envisioned a young lad sitting as his computer in the dark until the wee hours. But did you know that the first coders were actually women? These days, any kind of stereotype can be thrown out the window as virtually anyone who is interested can become a coder, no matter the age of the demographic. And even if you have no aspirations of becoming a software engineer, learning to code can be beneficial in other areas of both your work and home life.

We are all familiar with the various apps out there. Facebook, TikTok, Twitter … they all started as an idea that ended up in billions of homes around the world. While you may not yet have thought out the next big innovation to hit the technological world, you may have a great idea for an app or program that you would be able to code and make your own. You could build it, customize it, and prototype it … and then, who knows?

With ever-expanding technology, computers in practically every office and home around the world, devices of some sort in almost every hand globally, there is little doubt that the demand for coding-related jobs is not going to diminish. While, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual mean wage in America in 2020 was $56,310, between web developers, network and computer systems administrators, computer programmers, database administrators, and software developers, the average salary was approximately $90,000.

Being a skilled coder can also boost your confidence and may help you to better understand other areas of technology. It can enhance your problem-solving skills and have you thinking more methodically and analytically. The best thing is anyone can do it … really. With the help of The 2022 Complete Power Coder Bootcamp Bundle you, too, can learn the tricks of the trade. Even if you have never heard of SwiftUI, JavaScript, MongoDB, Python, OpenCV you will learn to speak the language soon enough.

With lifetime access to 694 lessons within 8 courses, you can work at your own pace and focus on your particular areas of interest. At only $34.99 (normally valued at $1,600.00), this course is well worth the investment.

