Nexters today announced a series of acquisition deals as part of its investment into mobile gaming. It will acquire Cubic Games, RJ Games, and Royal Ark. The three companies will bring their own gaming properties to the deal, including Pixel Gun 3D.

Nexters is investing a total of about $100 million in the deal, to expand the number of midcore games in its portfolio. In addition to Pixel Gun, the deal adds Puzzle Breakers (RJ Games), Dawn of Zombies and Shelter Wars (Royal Ark) to Nexters library. Nexters invested in the parent companies of the game publishers, and plans to use its expertise to stimulate the games’ growth.

Nexters went public last year through a SPAC with a $1.9 billion valuation. The company already publishes its own mobile title, Hero Wars, which has around 120 million downloads on iOS and Android at last report.

Andrey Fadeev, Nexters’ CEO, said in a statement, “We are excited to announce the inaugural M&A deals of Nexters as a public company, showing proof of our ambition to consolidate the gaming industry in the Russian-speaking region … I warmly welcome the teams to the Nexters family and I sincerely believe we will see more like-minded companies joining us in the future to hit the road together.”