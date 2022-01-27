RocketRide Games and Netflix have partnered on mobile games. Netflix, the big streaming service, is making its move into games and has been adding more mobile games to its entertainment subscription.

And Montreal-based RocketRide Games has signed an agreement to bring more games to the platform.

In December, RocketRide Games delivered two titles (Dominoes, Knittens) and more are on the way in the coming months. As an incentive to players, Netflix’s games promise no ads, no in-app purchases and are included with Netflix subscriptions.

RocketRide Games’ CEO Louis Rene Auclair

Over the past two years, the agency has signed 45 deals which have generated more than $78 million in revenue.

Founded in 2017 by former Hibernum studio head Louis-Rene Auclair, RocketRide Games is a Montreal-based video

game agency offering multiple consultative and hands-on support services covering the entire span of a game’s

lifecycle.

Developers partnering with RocketRide Games take advantage of their in-house production experts who offer an

extensive range of optional support services: ideation, creative direction, executive production, market analysis,

product management, business strategy – all the way through to launch planning and engagement analysis.

“Everyone at RocketRide Games is extremely proud of this new partnership with Netflix,” said Auclair, in a statement. “Having the ability to bring games to their millions of subscribers is definitely a great opportunity for RocketRide Games and for video games studios all over the world.”



Auclair hopes to get new pitches for games at the company’s website. The company was founded in 2017 and it has 15 employees in Canada, the U.S., and Colombia.

In a message to GamesBeat, Auclair said, “RRG’s inspiration comes from my years of managing a video games studio, doing business development, and working to ship successful games. When I left the head of Hibernum studio, I felt I could add some value by helping others be successful.”

Knittens mobile game

He added, “When RRG was started, studios would come to us to ask for our help to put them in front of the right people at some of the industry’s top publishers and investors. What we realized then is that the quality of the game’s concept, production plan and market fit was more important than who you know at which company. We set out to create an agency that provides help to our clients to create the best package possible for their game and augment their chances of success in the market.”

RRG now has a mix of business development, creative directors, executive producers, and marketers and supports over 60 clients worldwide.

Asked why the company cut a deal with Netflix, Auclair said, “The mobile market is extremely competitive. For studios to ship a successful game, they need resources that compare to triple-A games development and publishing. For every success story, there are thousands of failed stories of studios that made great games but couldn’t reach their audience. With Netflix, studios making amazing mobile gaming experiences have the potential of reaching millions of subscribers that have already shown interest for mobile entertainment.”

He added, “On top of that, the potential to work on some of the world’s biggest entertainment IPs is a dream come true for many game makers. It was clear to us that Netflix wanted to focus on delivering great gaming experiences aligning perfectly with RRG’s core values to help create the best games possible.”

He also said, “Netflix is known to really invest in great content and when we heard they were going to create a platform for gaming, we knew that they wouldn’t try to cut any corners and would properly invest to bring great content to gaming as well. Hooking up with Netflix was very organic. One of RRG’s team members is a long-time industry friend with one of Netflix key team members for their gaming initiative. We reached out to discuss overall strategies and the conversation focused on their new initiative and needs. From there, it felt natural for RRG to work with Netflix due to our team’s expertise and focus and the Netflix needs for great games.”