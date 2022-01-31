Discord today announced its partnership with PlayStation is bearing fruit. It has started rolling out the ability for players to link their Discord and PlayStation Network accounts.

Both Discord and Sony have posted instructions on how you can link the two accounts. On Discord, you’ll find the option under the User Settings/Connections menu. Look for the newly-added PlayStation icon. Linking the two will mean that your PSN name and game activity will be displayed on your Discord profile.

The two entities announced their partnership in May 2021. Sony invested an undisclosed amount in Discord to facilitate the deal. They aimed to roll out the integration early this year.

It’s a phased rollout, meaning that it’ll come to some users later than others. It’s rolling out to U.S. users this week, and other countries next week. If you can’t find the option now, just wait a few days and check again.