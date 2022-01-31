Sony is holding one of its semi-regular online video events for one of its major upcoming releases. The company announced plans for a Gran Turismo 7-focused State of Play for Wednesday, February 2 at 2 p.m. Pacific time. This will provide over 30 minutes of new information out of Sony Interactive Entertainment. You can watch the event live on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube pages.

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest entry in the revered racing franchise. And it is the direct followup to PlayStation 4’s Gran Turismo Sport. That game has a diehard fanbase that has embraced it for its esports ambitions. Now, Gran Turismo 7 looks to replace and build on its predecessor. But like Sport, Gran Turismo 7 is launching as a PlayStation 4 game — although Sony is launching a PlayStation 5-native version as well.

Sony will likely only talk about Gran Turismo during this State of Play. Rumors claim the company has a new subscription service codenamed Spartacus on the way. But the publisher typically holds off on unrelated news for its game-focused video events.

