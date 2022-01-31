MLB The Show 22 is coming April 5, and the baseball franchise is heading to Switch for the first time.

Sony Interactive Entertainment publishes The Show, but its partnership with the MLB puts the series is a unique position. That’s how it showed up on Xbox for the first time last year, and now Nintendo is getting the same treatment in 2022. And just like last year, the Xbox version of The Show is coming to Game Pass. MLB publishes the game on Xbox — and it is doing the same with the Switch release.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is this year’s cover star.

Of course, the Switch is not as powerful a machine as the PlayStation 5 of Xbox Series X/S … or even the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. When developers port games to Switch, sacrifices in graphical quality and performance are normal.

Still, MLB The Show is a big seller every year, and its appearance on Switch gives fans of that console a baseball gaming experience that the system has lacked so far.