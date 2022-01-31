Sony announced today that it is spending $3.6 billion to acquire Destiny developer Bungie. This is the latest in a series of massive acquisitions in the gaming space this month. That started with Take-Take Interactive picking up Zynga, then continued with Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard. Now, acquisitions season has reached its culmination — at least for now. But why is this happening, and what does it mean for Bungie, Sony, and competitors like Xbox? Well, GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb have plenty to say about that. Join them for a special episode of the podcast.

