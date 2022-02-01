Ader Agency, NRG Esports, and Levi’s are teaming up to deliver an event called the NRG Levi’s Winter Games featuring Fortnite. It’s a competitive event taking place within Fortnite Creative. The event begins on February 2 and runs through until February 12.

Beginning on February 2 players will have access to three different maps which lead to play areas. Players will have a week to attempt the courses an unlimited amount of times. At the end of a week each player’s best recorded score will be logged into the world leaderboard on the NRG Winter Games Discord server.

The first map is the NRG Build/Edit Course. It will require players to utilize Fortnite’s building and editing mechanics to complete 3 stages of 3 levels each. The second map is the NRG Aim Course. Players will need to complete another 3 stages of 3 levels, this time focused on aiming skills. The final map is the NRG Speedrun. This final course is a precision jumping and timing based obstacle course.

Build/ Edit Map Code: 6387-0736-4180, Aim Course Map Code: 3748-1836-8937, Obstacle Speedrun Map Code: 6176-2232-8590

On February 10 the top 10 ranked competitors will be invited to compete in the Finals. The finals will be broadcast live on Twitch. NRG members Benjyfishy, AussieAntics, and Grady Rains will be providing live commentary as well as participant interviews.

The event features a prize pool of $15,000. First place will earn $7,500, second place gets $5,000, and third takes the final $2,500.

It’s a metaverse showcase, too

Left: The NRG Content Castle Entrance. Right: The NRG Content Castle Entrance.

The Games are a showcase in what the metaverse can be. The 10 day event will take place inside a full recreation of the NRG Content Castle inside of Fortnite Creative. The Castle is a real world location which features over a dozen unique areas. It’s part gaming area, part art installation, and part pop-culture inspired collaboration zone.

The recreation of the NRG Content Castle is an incredible example of digital tourism. While the Castle exists in the real world there are many reasons why someone might not be able to visit. Be it age, inability to travel internationally, or the current Covid-19 pandemic, a metaverse equivalent lets visitors experience it for themselves.

The digital recreation of the Castle will feature a set of interactive quests. Levi’s will take center stage in this quest hub. Quests range from finding and destroying Levi’s 501 jeans in the NRG Castle rage room, to finding a Tencel Tree, to interacting with Levi’s posters. Accomplishing all of the Levi’s themed quests unlocks a set of trivia questions as the final part of the NRG Castle Hub.

Though this event is taking place within Fortnite Creative it isn’t sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games.