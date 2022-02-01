Advanced Micro Devices reported its revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31 beat expectations, with revenue growing 49% to $4.8 billion.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $1.1 billion, or 92 cents a share, beating expectations of 76 cents a share on a non-GAAP basis. AMD’s shares are up 8.85% to $127.11 a share in after-hours trading.

The Santa Clara, California-based company has had a good run on momentum behind its Zen and Zen 2 architectures for processors, which can generate 50% or more better performance per clock cycle than the previous generation. This architecture put AMD ahead of Intel in performance for the first time in a decade, and it has helped the perennial No. 2 PC chip maker into a fast-growing contender against Intel.

In the past couple of years, Intel has had stumbles not only on the chip design side but also in manufacturing, where it has lost its technological advantage to rivals such as TSMC, which makes both processors and graphics chips for AMD. As a result, AMD has been making historic market share gains for the past three years. What’s interesting is AMD has been making these gains amid a historic chip shortage driven by the supply whipsaw from the pandemic and unprecedented demand for electronic goods.

“2021 was an outstanding year for AMD with record annual revenue and profitability,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su, in a statement. “Each of our businesses performed extremely well, with data center revenue doubling year-over-year driven by growing adoption of AMD Epyc processors across cloud and

enterprise customers. We expect another year of significant growth in 2022 as we ramp our current portfolio and launch our next generation of PC, gaming and data center products.”

Intel, meanwhile, has been doubling down on its manufacturing investments as a way to stay competitive and take advantage of the chip boom and supply shortage.

Q4 2021 results

As noted, revenue was $4.8 billion, up 49% year-over-year and 12% quarter-over-quarter. That was driven by higher revenue in all of its computing, graphics, and other segments.

Analysts had expected revenues of $4.52 billion for the fourth quarter. For the first quarter, they expect $4.32 billion, and they expect $19.27 billion for the full year.

Analysts expected fourth-quarter earnings of 76 cents a share for the third quarter ended December 31. For the first quarter, analysts expect 7 cents a share. And for the full fiscal year, they expect $3.36 a share.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.1 billion compared to $636 million a year ago and $893 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was 80 cents compared to $1.45 a share a year ago and 75 cents in the prior quarter. The Q4 2020 results included a $1.06 a share one-time income tax benefit.

Quarterly financial segment summary

AMD processor

Computing and graphics segment revenue was $2.6 billion, up 32% from a year ago and up 8% from the pervious quarter. The increases were driven by Ryzen and Radeon product sales. Average processor selling price was up due to a richer mix of Ryzen processors, and graphics average selling prices were up due to more sales.

Enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom segment revenue was $2.2 billion, up 75% from a year ago and up 17% from the previous quarter. It was driven by higher Epyc datacenter chip sales and higher semi-custom (which includes console chip sales) processor sales.

For the outlook, AMD expects Q1 2022 revenue to hit $5 billion, plus or minus $100 million, up 45% from a year ago and up 4% from the prior quarter. It is expected to be driven by higher server and client processor revenue. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margins to be 50.5% in Q1.

For the full year, AMD estimates revenue will be $21.5 billion, up 31% from a year earlier, and gross margins of 51%.