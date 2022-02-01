Electronic Arts met expected earnings today for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, as the game publisher saw big engagement with its existing games. But it lowered its annual adjusted sales forecast for the fiscal year that ends March 31.

Net bookings for the quarter were $2.577 billion, compared to $2.4 billion a year ago.

The Redwood City, California-based video game giant reported GAAP net income of $66 million, or 23 cents a share, on revenues of $1.789 billion, compared with net income of $211 million, or 72 cents a share, on revenue of $1.673 billion a year ago.

In after-hours trading, the stock is down 5% to $123 a share.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

EA’s stock price determines its value in the market, and it has to be wary about letting that slip, as Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion after Activision Blizzard’s stock price slipped last fall. EA doesn’t want to get scooped up as a bargain basement deal because it missed a quarter or had one bad game.

Bookings reflect actual cash coming into the company, while revenues don’t include numbers that are yet to be realized, such as virtual goods that have been purchased but not used yet in games.

Analysts expected EA’s adjusted earnings per share for the quarter to be $3.23 a share, based on a consensus from analysts, on revenues of $2.67 billion.

For the trailing 12 months, EA reported net bookings of $7.254 billion, up from 22% from the prior year.

Andrew Wilson EA Electronic Arts CEO E3 2017

Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Arts, in a statement that EA ended the quarter with 540 million unique active accounts. EA has more than 180 million monthly active accounts across all platforms.

“FY22 has been a year of outstanding growth for Electronic Arts, and we’re proud that our franchises were among the most-downloaded, most-played, and most popular titles over the last year and the holiday quarter,” Wilson. “Our network of more than 540 million unique active accounts continues to expand, players are spending more time in our games, and with our amazing IP we are well-positioned for continued growth.”

Both Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone have served as free-to-play games that garner a massive audience and funnel the users toward a premium product like Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War. These keep players glued to the Call of Duty franchise year-round, and they can help stave off competitors.

With Battlefield 2042, EA’s approach was different. EA launched a multiplayer-only game with three modes, including Battlefield: Portal, where players can mod their own battles and create zany and anachronistic competitions, such as World War II infantry swarming a modern tank. The game also had all-out warfare with 128 players in a multiplayer match. And it had a team-based competition dubbed Hazard Zone where teams compete against each other to recover data from crashed satellites.

Did this design pay off, along with the multi-year development cycle? EA announced today that it was delaying its first season for Battlefield 2042 until the summer as it adds features like voice chat and fixes bugs. Many observers said the release was pretty buggy, and EA has been trying hard to squash the bugs. During the past quarter, Respawn cofounder Vince Zampella assumed responsibility for Battlefield studio DICE.

“Q3 was the largest quarter in the company’s history for net bookings, underlying profitability and cash generation,” said outgoing chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen, in a statement. “Our portfolio approach will enable us to deliver organic growth in the double digits this year, continue to deliver strong cash flow, and provides a strong foundation for growth as we look to the future.”

EA said this morning that Microsoft executive Chris Suh would become EA’s new CFO. He formerly was corporate vice president and CFO of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI Group.

EA is working on a Battlefield mobile game for limited release in test markets in 2021 and in global markets in 2022. That is being built by the Industrial Toys team.

Last quarter, Wilson said that Apple’s changes on the Identifier for Advertisers had created some concern for its mobile game business.

EA said that Apex Legends monthly active players were up 30% year-over-year. And players are spending nearly 20% more time in games in fiscal year 2022 compared to the previous year.

A look ahead

Hazard Zone is a new mode for Battlefield 2042.

EA has been on an acquisition spree in the past year with the acquisitions of Codemasters, Glu, Metalhead, and Playdemic.

For the upcoming fourth fiscal quarter ending March 31, EA expects net revenue of $6.925 billion and net income of $694 million, or $2.43 a share.

For the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, analysts expected EA to report earnings per share of $7.46 on revenues of $8.13 billion.

In the fourth fiscal quarter ending March 31, EA expects net revenue to be $1.759 billion and net income to be $130 million, or 46 cents a share.