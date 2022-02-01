Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

We understand the appeal of a monthly or annual subscription. Microsoft offers a variety of plans for its latest version of Office and the initial fees, generally speaking, are less than the over $300 price tag that is charged for the full package. But make no mistake — they are recurrent and if you continue with this payment method, you will eventually pay more for the product than its face value, and eventually the software will need to be upgraded. If you want to avoid both the initial high cost and the subscription fees, look no further. We are offering a lifetime license to Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac for a one-time payment of $49.99.

It should come as no surprise that Microsoft Office is the most widely used suite of business productivity software worldwide. In fact, there are now over 1.2 billion users across the globe that use some form of Office product (that’s approximately 20 percent of the world’s population!). Turn on a computer practically anywhere, and the familiar logo will appear.

If you have thus far resisted, or are looking to upgrade your current version of Office, this is an opportune time to take advantage of what the 2021 version has to offer. The lifetime license allows you to install Microsoft’s most popular programs on your Mac — Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and One Note. Whether you are working at home, at the office, on your own, or with your colleagues, this software will ensure that you are all on the same page, using the same powerful programs that have given Microsoft the credibility and reliability it has earned over the years.

Simply place your order, and wait for your personal activation code to arrive by email. Then follow the download instructions and you’ll be ready to use the full suite on your Mac immediately. Accompanied with free customer service and a 1-year warranty on license keys, this may just be the best $50 you ever spent.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.