Xbox today revealed the first group of games coming to Game Pass in February. It will add the eight new titles in batches on February 3, 10, and 14. The list includes the new titles CrossfireX and Edge of Eternity, both of which are day one Game Pass releases.

The first batch of releases rolls out on February 3 are Contrast, Dreamscaper, and Telling Lies. Contrast is a puzzle platformer set in the 1920s. Dreamscaper is a roguelike where players transition between waking and dreaming states. Telling Lies is an adventure game about finding lies within a video database.

The second group, to be released on February 10, include the aforementioned CrossfireX and Edge of Eternity. CrossfireX is a first-person shooter with both multiplayer and single-player components. The latter will be available on Game Pass. Edge of Eternity, a turn-based JRPG that originally launched on PC in 2021 after 3 years of early access. It launches on Game Pass on the day of its console debut. The other games coming to the platform at that time include action RPG The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom; rogue-lite Skul: The Hero Slayer; and physics game Besieged.

The games added on Valentine’s Day include Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition and adventure platformer Infernax. The latter is also a day one Game Pass release.

As always, we must sacrifice some games from the service in order to get more, and there are some deep cuts this month. On February 15, we lose Control, The Medium, The Falconeer, Code Vein, Project Winter, and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.