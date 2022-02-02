Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Nintendo revealed during its latest financial report that lifetime sales for Switch are at 103.54 million as of December 31.

Not only does this pass the 100 million milestone, but it also beats the Wii’s 101.63 million consoles sold.

Originally launching on March 3, 2017, Switch still has no successor in sight, so it should continue to sell. Major games, including Splatoon 3 and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, are on the horizon.

However, Switch still has a ways to go if it wants to top Nintendo’s best-selling console ever, the portable Nintendo DS. It sold over 154.02 million units.

Game Boy is next on Switch’s agenda, which according to Nintendo sold 118.69 million units. Nintendo, however, is cheating by combining sales of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color.