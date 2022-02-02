Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

The Last of the Nintendogs are still barking, and they’re finding themselves enjoying the new Pokémon Legends Arceus game on the Switch. In addition to talking about catching ’em all, the dogs woof their way through your questions and your answers for the most underrated Nintendo games.