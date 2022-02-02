Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Rocksteady and Warner Bros have reportedly delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, according to Bloomberg. The game, which was originally set to launch sometime in 2022, will now come out in 2023. Warner Bros. has not officially confirmed the delay at the time of writing.

Warner Bros. announced Suicide Squad at 2020 at the DC FanDome event. It stars the titular squad of villains, who must subdue the Justice League after they are corrupted by Brainiac. It’s Rocksteady’s first DC game since Batman: Arkham Knight and is supposedly set in the same universe.

Game delays, especially in the time of Covid, are not uncommon. Bloomberg, which originally reported on the Suicide Squad delay, added that publisher Warner Bros. is working on a few other games that are set to release in 2022. These include Hogwarts Legacy and Lego Star Wars. Both games have been delayed from their original release window.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.