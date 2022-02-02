Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Tilting Point announced today it is acquiring a majority stake in Korean mobile game developer AN Games. With this acquisition, Tilting Point will help grow the developers’ successful games, including AstroKings. AN Games will continue to operate independently and is working on new games.