Voldex today announced it has raised $3 million in a new round of funding. The company, best known for its user-generated content in Minecraft and Roblox, plans to expand its roster of games.

Dune Ventures led the round, with participation from Makers Fund, POW! Interactive, and others. Voldex plans to use the funding to augment its roster of games and improve its current library. Voldex’s Roblox-based games include Pet Zoo, Encounters, Base Battles, and Cursed Islands.

David Brillembourg Jr. Dune Ventures partner, said in a statement, “Dune Ventures has been following the team at Voldex for a while now and believe they are very well positioned to scale into the largest content network in UGC gaming over the next decade. We are so excited to partner with their unmatched expertise in building games that players love and are excited to see how they will be able to expand their library of experiences with the new funding.”

Alexandre Singer, Voldex CEO, told GamesBeat in an interview that the investment represents confidence in Voldex’s experience: “We know what we’re doing when it comes to UGC gaming, and they think the people who are going to disrupt this space are going to be people who are native to the space… It’s most likely going to be someone who was in it for many years versus an outsider.”

Voldex’s next releases on Roblox are the upcoming Galaxy Kings and Tower Defense.