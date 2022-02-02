Computer gaming has come a long way since I was a kid with my 8086 processor and 640K of RAM. Peripherals have come and gone many times over. At one time, Soundblasters ruled the Earth, but now sound reproduction is mostly done in system on the motherboard or graphics card. The world of the PCs is, and always has been, one of rapid change. In the case of the latest Western Digital NVME offerings, rapid is the operative word.

While computers have evolved, storage has as well, but at a slower pace. If you had told me 20 years ago that the biggest improvement on my PC wouldn’t be from NVIDIA or AMD, but from the speed of hard drives, I don’t think I would have believed you. Yet, here we are.

The new Western Digital NVME drive, known as WD_BLACK SN770, is built for PC gaming and is wicked fast. How fast? Let me toss some specs at you:

Blazing fast sequential read speeds up to 5,150 MB/s3 (1TB and 2TB models only) for quick game load times

Smooth streaming and minimal in-game stutter thanks to the drive’s PCIe Gen4 compatibility with modern motherboards and laptops

Consistent performance at maximum speed thanks to advanced thermal management and 20% increased power efficiency over previous generation internal NVMe SSDs

With those types of load speeds and heat management, any PC gamer would love to have one to check out. And you know what? You can! Available in 350GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes, these drives are now up for order on the WD website and at certain retailers starting today. If fast load times are what you are after, the new SN770 aims to deliver. Check them out soon because I’ll bet they’re going fast. Get it? Fast? I’ll see myself out.