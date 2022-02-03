Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Blockchain.com today announced it is partnering with Cloud9, the esports organization. The cryptocurrency platform will offer financial literacy opportunities to Cloud9’s audience.

Cloud9, which has 16 teams playing across 12 games, will feature the Blockchain.com logo on its jersey and will also receive a portion of the deal in crypto. Blockchain.com plans to educate Cloud9’s users about cryptocurrency through its upcoming programs

Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith said in a statement, “As NFTs and digital assets begin to merge with gaming, VR, and AR, we believe that esports will be at the forefront of technology. By sponsoring Cloud9, we are venturing together toward a better, global, distributed future and couldn’t be more excited to partner with their community and organization.”

Cloud9’s jerseys with the Blockchain.com logo.

Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne told GamesBeat that there was a “good connection” between the two entities. “Our demographics are the folks that are interested in crypto and work with blockchain. There’s already a large natural alignment. The esports space is often very curious about the crypto world, but there isn’t a lot of understanding of how crypto fits into their life. A lot of what we’re going to be focusing on is teaching our fans how they fit into the crypto world and why it’s important to them.”

When asked what prompted the partnership, Smith also told GamesBeat the two entities share a common audience. “There’s a huge overlap between folks that care about gaming and folks that care about crypto. And that’s an interesting intersection because it’s about life in a digital world.”