How many times have you received a PDF that needs revisions, only to realize that you can’t change a thing? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could export your own files into PDFs, or turn your PDFs into other usable formats like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and JPEG? Secure and compatible with all platforms, AceThinker PDF Converter Pro ensures that your documents will convert to the highest quality output possible.

Prior to the pandemic, it may have been deemed a “luxury” to work at home, a perk that few employers may have been willing to give. But times they are a-changin’. According to a July 2021 report by HR consulting firm, Mercer, it’s estimated that 70% of businesses are adopting hybrid models of employment on a long-term basis, offering flexibility to the employees, and potential cost savings to employers. In fact, further studies have determined that working remotely can even boost productivity.

So what could this mean for you? While there are certainly a number of benefits to the at-home office, it is also essential that you be prepared to work cohesively with your boss, your team, and your colleagues. This often entails sending documents back and forth between you. These documents could come in a myriad of forms — spreadsheets, images, charts, and more — but probably the most universal is the Portable Document Format. PDFs were designed to present and exchange documents reliably no matter how they were created or where they originated. The issue could lie in the fact that you may not have the capability to edit the PDF if you don’t the correct software.

With AceThinker you will be able to convert PDFs to a format that will allow you to manipulate the contents, making editing that much simpler. Conversely, you will be able to convert any document into a PDF, allowing you to send it out to a variety of recipients, knowing that they will be able to read the document no matter what format it started out in. In addition, it will allow you to extract images from a PDF, compress the document if you need to save space, isolate pages, and merge PDFs together.

Rated 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot, this PDF converter is a must-have for anyone dealing with documents — which pretty much covers anyone working on a computer. Regularly valued at $99, it can be yours now for only $29.99.

