Developer nWay announced Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022, a free mobile game available February 3. The game is a collaboration between nWay and the International Olympic Committee. Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 will launch the day before the Olympic opening ceremony.

The mobile title will feature various arcade style winter sports, featuring twists on winter events like snowboarding, skiing, and skeleton. Dozens of players will go head-to-head in a series of these randomized events until one player takes the gold medal. Players will also be able to fully customize the look of their in-game avatars.

The developer promises regular post-launch support, including new events, sports, and game modes.

Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 will also allow players to earn NFTs through playing the game, utilizing a play-to-earn model. The game will offer a collection of Olympic themed NFT digital pins.

Tradeable NFTs as in-game power-ups

These NFT pins will be tradeable within the nWay ecosystem. They can be earned through playing the game, through purchasing thematic blind boxes on the nWayPlay site, or directly from other collectors.

“The Olympic Games are the world’s largest sport celebration. We can’t think of a better genre than party games to get everyone across different gaming skills involved for this global celebration in a massive way,” said nWay boss Taehoon Kim. “nWay has a track record of creating high-quality multiplayer games, and making Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 a play-to-earn title is going to let gamers and NFT collectors alike to not only engage with the Olympic Games, but also own a piece of Olympic history. We intend to support the game with continuous updates in the months to come, to keep the players engaged, and the Olympic spirit ongoing.”

Owners of the NFT pins will earn access to higher tiers of play. Players can earn greater rewards there like exclusive character skins. The pins will also offer in-game power ups, like faster speed, tighter control, and resistance to course hazards.