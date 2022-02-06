Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Nexon said it will launche the mobile version of Dungeon & Fighter in South Korea on March 24.

The mobile game has been in the works for a long time, and observers have high expectations as Dungeon & Fighter Online has had more than 850 million players and well beyond $15 billion in revenues (the revenue number dates back to May 2020).

Tokyo-based Nexon said the announcement was made by three of the game’s developers, general director Myeongjin Yun, and heads of development Wonman Lee and Sungtae Ok.

The game features an iconic 2D arcade-style side-scrolling action, immersive multiplayer role-playing game (RPG) elements, and a continuously evolving storyline. Mobile Dungeon & Fighter will deliver a fast, fun and action-packed gameplay experience, the company said.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Mobile Dungeon & Fighter is the first of three anticipated new virtual worlds among the many games Nexon will launch in 2022. Scheduled for global release later this year are KartRider: Drift and ARC Raiders. The latter is the first game from Nexon’s Embark Studios in Stockholm, Sweden.

Market researcher Niko Partners said Nexon also continues to coordinate with its Chinese publishing partner, Tencent Games, on the game’s release in China, although Nexon presently has no information with respect to the timing of the release.

Niko said the title was originally scheduled for an August 2020 launch in mainland China but was delayed at the last minute. While an official reason was not given for the delay, Niko believed the title needed an updated license before it could launch. There have been seven Korea-developed games granted ISBNs since March 2020. There were no Korean games approved between March 2017 and February 2020.