Roblox will host a first-ever virtual VIP party for The Brit Awards, the United Kingdom’s version of the Grammy’s.

Roblox will host the post-show celebration will also feature an exclusive virtual performance from U.K. Gen-Z artist, PinkPantheress.

From February 8 through February 13, Brits Awards nominees and honorees will be jumping into the VIP Party world, which is now open, for virtual meet and greets with fans. On Wednesday, highlights from the show itself will be aired on the “metaverse stage,” Roblox said.

And on Friday, February 11 at 9 am Pacific time, the premiere of the PinkPantheress concert in Roblox will be held. Performances repeat every hour on the hour throughout the weekend. Roblox said about 20 people can get into each instance of the party per server.

The concert will feature PinkPantheress in avatar form performing some of her most popular tracks, including Just For Me and Pain from her debut mixtape, To Hell With It. PinkPantheress is coming to Roblox fresh off of two U.K. top 40 singles chart hits and over half a billion streams to date with her recent debut mixtape. She was the winner of the BBC Sound of 2022 and graced the cover of CRACK Collections and ES Magazine last year.

“I’m so glad I got to do a performance for the Roblox and BRITs families,” said PinkPantheress, in a statement. “As someone that loves video games and escaping into my own virtual world, I’m hoping I took everyone on an experience.”

Development studio Dubit created the immersive space for the event in Roblox.

“When planning the Brits 2022 digital campaign we knew we wanted to enter the metaverse with Roblox” said Luke Ferrar, innovation director at Polydor Records and co-chair of the Brits Digital Committee, in a statement. “What Dubit has built within the Roblox platform is an immersive Brits experience. It has far surpassed our expectations with wonderful detail and flourishes in the world. It’s fantastic to have PinkPantheress, who reaches a huge Gen Z audience, perform in it. Very proud to have the Brits enter this space in this way for the first time.”

The concert experience will take place in an immersive virtual world inspired by London, the home of the Brits, and features neon-lit skyscrapers and landmarks like the London Eye. Ahead of PinkPantheress’ performance, fans can take part in scavenger hunts, collect hidden Brit Award statuettes, browse exclusive virtual Brits merchandise, and interact with artists and celebrities in virtual meet and greets.

“Through our pioneering virtual concerts, we want to shine a spotlight on artists of all sizes — from established stadium acts to up-and-coming viral stars — and connect them to millions of new and existing fans across the globe on Roblox. That’s why we’re thrilled to have PinkPantheress — one of the most exciting, innovative and groundbreaking young UK artists on the scene — perform in Roblox in celebration of the revered, iconic British institution that is The Brit Awards,” said Jon Vlassopulos, vice president and global head of music at Roblox, in a statement. “That’s why we’re thrilled to have PinkPantheress — one of the most exciting, innovative and groundbreaking young UK artists on the scene — perform in Roblox in celebration of the revered, iconic British institution that is The Brit Awards.”

The BRIT Awards 2022 takes place this evening (Tuesday 8th February) at The O2 arena, exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan with performances from Adele, Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Sam Fender.