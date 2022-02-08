Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Nintendo announced today that it is hosting a new Direct on February 9 at 2 p.m. Pacific. It will focus on Switch games coming out in the first half of 2022 and run for about 40 minutes.

This means we should hear more about Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which comes out on March 25. We could also get release dates for titles like Splatoon 3 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Tune in 2/9 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022.



Now, Nintendo says the Direct will “mainly focus” on Switch games launching in the first half of the year. That means we should hear about at least one title coming out beyond that. That could mean info on the Breath of the Wild sequel or confirmation of rumored projects like Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Who knows, maybe we’ll even finally see more of Hollow Knight: Silksong.