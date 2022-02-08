Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Wildlife Studios today announced that it is opening a new affiliated studio, called Playabit. It’s also assigned mobile gaming veterans to lead the studio, which will open in Turkey, the U.S., and the UK.

Tugrul Atak, Ayhan Sahin, and Ant Sengelli will lead the studio. The three were lead designer, head of studio, and lead UI designer respectively for mobile hits Toy Blast and Toon Blast. They, and Playabit, join a growing roster of affiliated studios launched by Wildlife Studios within the last year.

Victor Lazarte, CEO of Wildlife, said in a statement, “We’re excited to welcome Tugrul, Ayhan, and Ant into the Wildlife family. We’re proud to bring together some of the greatest minds in the industry to allow them to realize their creative full potential. Wildlife is committed to providing such leaders with all the resources necessary so they are able to focus on creating awesome games.”

Co-founder Atak added, “At Playabit, we will be laser focused on creating fun and engaging casual games, building upon our experiences from past successes. We want to create games that will be played by people all around the world on a daily basis with the best user experience … . Partnering with Wildlife removes the burden of running our own company while allowing us to maintain full creative control to focus on developing the best games possible.”

Wildlife last year launched SuperWow Games in Austin and Melbourne, Never Forget Games in San Francisco, and Foxbear Games in Lost Angeles. Playabit marks the company’s first launch in Europe and Asia.