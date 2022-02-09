Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Bitstamp has teamed up with the Immortals esports team in cryptocurrency deal. Bitstamp will be the official cryptocurrency exchange used by the Immortals esports teams.



Detroit-based Bitstamp will let Immortals and the organization’s talent to explore future crypto integrations and NFT activations with the support of one of the world’s most established and trusted digital asset companies.

“Our partnership with Immortals is an extension of our mission to empower our customers by creating a more authentic experience between crypto and gaming,” said Bobby Zagotta, CEO of Bitstamp USA, in a statement. “The esports community is diverse, passionate, and highly-attuned to the digital evolution. It is among the first to explore the integration of digital assets within their industry.”

Immortals and Bitstamp are collaborating across several initiatives:

Team Bitstamp

Immortals is launching a team of content creators that will serve as Bitstamp brand ambassadors. Team Bitstamp members will offer fans interactive streams, custom content, and exclusive giveaways that fuse crypto and gaming.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Immortals Invasion

In celebration of the League of Legends World Championship coming to North America in 2022, Bitstamp will serve as the presenting partner of an Immortals Invasion event during the World Championships in the Great Lakes Region.

Immortals and the Immortals Progressive LCS team will launch in-person gaming activations, real-time social content, vlogs, custom content, and more to engage with and celebrate the League of Legends community.

Immortals LCS Trigger Program

Fans will have the chance to win $50 in crypto every time Immortals draws “First Blood,” or registers the first kill, in an official LCS match.

The Immortals and Bitstamp activations are specifically designed as both educational opportunities, through which fans can learn more about crypto, and also to enable fans to explore and interact with the Web 3 space through events, content with popular creators and community-driven rewards.

“It’s a priority for us as an organization to show up for our community and bring them value through innovative partnerships like this one with Bitstamp, the longest-running crypto exchange in the world,” said Jordan Sherman, Immortals’ CEO, in a statement. “This partnership will further enhance the Immortals fan experience with real, tangible benefits that connect the crypto and gaming worlds.”

Bobby Zagotta, CEO of Bitstamp USA, said in a statement that serving digital natives, or young folks who grew up with smartphones, has always been a part of its plan.

“This includes gamers and streamers, who were among the first to explore the integration of digital assets within their industry and understand the value of cryptocurrency,” he said. “As crypto adoption rides into the mainstream, gamers should know that they have options when it comes to cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitstamp provides investors with a versatile and well-rounded experience by providing human customer service, a stable trading platform with constant and consistent uptimes, and best-in-class security and insurance for their financial protection.”

He added, “Bitstamp partnered with Immortals because, like them, we believe gamers deserve a community partner that works efficiently and reliably on their behalf. Like so many in the crypto space, a huge number of us at Bitstamp are gamers. With this partnership, Bitstamp is proud to get the best of the best from the esports world, and provide gamers with the finest and most reliable cryptocurrency exchange.”