Chrono Cross is getting remastered. The Radical Dreamers Edition is coming to Switch on April 7. It is also heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Along with some improved graphics, this version of the classic JRPG includes the text-based adventure game Radical Dreamers, the first sequel to Chrono Trigger that served as the inspiration for Chrono Cross. Players can also turn off random encounters if they choose to.

Chrono Cross first debuted for PlayStation in 1999.