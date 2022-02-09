Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Hey, look! Actual Earthbound news from Nintendo! Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings are coming to Nintendo Switch Online later today.

The Mother series debuted on the Famicom in 1989. That’s the game Nintendo calls Earthbound Beginnings elsewhere. Its sequel, known outside of Japan as Earthbound, launched for SNES in 1995.

Mother 3 debuted for the Game Boy Advance in 2006, and Nintendo had been oddly against localizing the title. Fans stepped in do the work for them, but many still hope for an official release for Mother 3 outside of Japan.