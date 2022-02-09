Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Nintendo today revealed the next entry in the Fire Emblem series at its Direct presentation. It’s a new installment in the Fire Emblem Warriors series called Three Hopes, and it will release for Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022.

Three Hopes stars several of the characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, including Byleth, Claude, Dimitri, and Edelgard. According to the trailer, Three Hopes is a different story set in the same universe.

It’s not exactly clear how it’ll fit in with Three Houses varied storylines. The trailer shows several characters interacting where they didn’t in the original game. There is at least one character who is original to Three Hopes, seen fighting Byleth at the end of the trailer.

Pre-orders for Three Hopes are open now.