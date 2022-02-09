Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Nintendo today announced it is launching remakes of the first two Front Mission games, starting with the first. Front Mission 1st will release this coming summer, and the sequel will come out sometime in the future.

This turn-based strategy game was originally launched for the Super Famicom in 1995. It was ported to the Nintendo DS as Front Mission First in 2007. According to Nintendo, “Gain the upper hand in battle by aiming for enemy parts to destroy and uncover the great storyline of this classic game.”

In addition to the first game, the developers are also working on a remake of the second game in the series, Front Mission 2, to be released sometime in the future.