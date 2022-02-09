Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Nintendo is bringing back one of its most successful game franchises. Nintendo Switch Sports is a new followup to Wii Sports. It is due out April 29 exclusively for the Switch.

Nintendo Switch Sports features six games:

Chanbara

Golf

Soccer

Volleyball

Bowling

Tennis

This series return makes a lot of sense as Nintendo Switch is a massively successful console with families. Mario Party Superstars, for example, has sold more than 15 million copies. And Ring Fit Adventure has sold around 10 million copies.

If you are curious to give the game a shot, Nintendo is also giving the game an online test. This flight begins February 18 and continues through February 20. Three sports can be played during the test: bowling, chanbara, and tennis.