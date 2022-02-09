Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Klonoa is bringing its PlayStation 1 energy to Nintendo Switch. Remakes for the original two games in Bandai Namco‘s 2.5D platformers are coming to Nintendo’s hybrid home/handheld.

Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series includes Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil. The compilation releases July 8.

If you never played Klonoa before, you are in for a treat.