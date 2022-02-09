Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.
Klonoa is bringing its PlayStation 1 energy to Nintendo Switch. Remakes for the original two games in Bandai Namco‘s 2.5D platformers are coming to Nintendo’s hybrid home/handheld.
Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series includes Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil. The compilation releases July 8.
If you never played Klonoa before, you are in for a treat.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn More