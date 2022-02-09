Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Nintendo is doing something good and right. The publisher announced Mario Strikers: Battle League, a new soccer game from Next Level Games, is coming to Switch on June 10. This is a followup to the beloved GameCube soccer hit Super Mario Strikers.

The GameCube title had one sequel, Mario Strikers Charged, came out for the Wii in 2007.

This game comes in time for the FIFA World Cup later this year. And, like the original, it has the Mario heroes facing off in extreme soccer battles with powerups and more.