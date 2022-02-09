Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.
Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy made an appearance at today’s Nintendo Direct. A demo is now available, with save progress that can be transferred to the game itself.
Square Enix first announced Triangle Strategy (with a “project” appended at the beginning) last February. The game is a combination of Final Fantasy Tactics and Octopath Traveler.
The demo, which is available today in the Nintendo eShop, will run from Chapter 1 to the end of Chapter 3. Save data from the demo will be transferrable to Triangle Strategy. The game launches on March 4.
