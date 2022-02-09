Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Voicemod has signed its first ever IP deal with Rovio Entertainment for its Angry Birds franchise. Thanks to the agreement, Voicemod users will have access to a library of sounds from the popular game series.

Voicemod is an audio software that offers voice modulation and custom sound effects and soundboards. While it started in 2009 as music software, it found success in later years with a shift to gaming. In 2020, it boasted more than 10 million downloads and 2.5 million monthly active users.

“As we continue to forge a more immersive digital landscape by enhancing sonic experiences, it is a pleasure to incorporate engaging game franchises into our sound content,” said Voicemod boss Jamie Bosch. “We are delighted to have an iconic brand like Rovio’s Angry Birds join us as our first IP partnership.”

Rovio’s Angry Birds also launched in 2009 and quickly found success. The frustrated fowl have expanded to dozens of games, animations, toys, clothes, movies, and more. The Finnish company’s entire catalog has had over 5 billion downloads.

“The Angry Birds sound world is quite unique, with nuances and characteristics that have become iconic over the years,” said Rovio’s Katri Chacona. “Through this fantastic partnership with Voicemod, we are able to enhance the Angry Birds soundscape and bring it to immersive new heights.”

A use case for streaming

Streaming using digital avatars has become increasingly popular over the last few years. Using a virtual avatar provides an excellent source of anonymity. Voice masking software like Voicemod easily adds another layer of protection, especially for streamers with a unique voice.

These kinds of streams also contain a hefty amount of roleplaying. A number of virtual streamers choose to rarely break character. The ability to craft together a voice that better fits an avatar can be an incredibly useful tool.