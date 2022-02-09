Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Live A Live’s remake, coming out on July 22 for Switch, was one of the biggest surprises at today’s Nintendo Direct. It also makes me furious.

Don’t get me wrong, I think it looks gorgeous. And I’m happy to see a more obscure 16-bit JRPG get some remake love. It’s taking the same HD 2D route as games like Octopath Traveler and the upcoming Triangle Strategy and Dragon Quest III remake.

I’m mad because this looks so much better than Square Enix’s efforts with the Pixel Remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games. Especially Final Fantasy VI, one of the greatest RPGs of all time, which is getting its remastered released on February 23 for PC and mobile.

The Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster looks OK-to-disappointing. I hate its font and soulless UI. The detailed, flat backgrounds look out of step with the simple, dark-outlined character sprites.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster looks … weird.

And then Live A Live, a JRPG I imagine most people have never even heard of, is getting a remake that looks stunning.

On top of all that, Square Enix apparently is giving Final Fantasy VI’s remaster the HD 2D treatment … for a couple of sequences. Namely, the opening and the opera scene. It’s a tease at best. If any 16-bit JRPG deserves the full HD 2D conversion, its Final Fantasy VI.

It’s just frustrating. I love Final Fantasy VI, and I’ve been waiting for a definitive version of the game — one that features the superior translation, bug fixes, and additional content from the Game Boy Advance version but with better sound and visuals. And it looks like I’m going to still have to wait a long time for that.

I guess I’ll play Live A Live in the meantime.