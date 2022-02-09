Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Nintendo announced Xenoblade Chronicles 3 during its Direct presentation today. It is coming out this September.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was an early Switch game, debuting on December 1, 2017. The Japanese RPG has been a hit, selling about 2 million copies.

Along with the Xenoblade series, developer Monolith Soft also works as a support studio on other big Nintendo games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The trailer shows a game that looks more like the first Xenoblade Chronicles than its sequel. Nintendo’s description for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 notes that it will “connect the future” of both predecessors.