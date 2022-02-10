Did you miss a session from GamesBeat's latest event? Head over to the GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit & GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 On Demand page here.

Warner Bros. Games and NetEase today announced Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a free-to-play immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizard dueling mobile game for worldwide launch in 2022.

Starting today, players in the Americas, Europe and Oceania are invited to pre-register on Google Play and the game’s official website. Pre-registrants will be notified upon the game’s release and receive exclusive in-game rewards at launch. The title will debut on iOS and Android in 2022.

Co-developed and co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will launch globally later this year as the latest title under Portkey Games, the label dedicated to creating new mobile and videogame experiences inspired by the Wizarding World.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a multiplayer wizarding dueling game that offers a role-playing journey with strategy play that fulfills the fan fantasy – all beautifully rendered in a unique art style, the companies said.

Attacking creatures in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

With Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, we have worked jointly with NetEase Games to create the most robust multiplayer experience set in the wizarding world and we are very excited to launch the game globally,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games, in a statement. “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened utilizes the best-in-class development and publishing capabilities of both NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Games to bring players a captivating gameplay experience with compelling features, an in-depth collectible card system, and beautifully distinct art style.”

Both companies collaborated on development to ensure an accurate representation of the wizarding world, from early concepting and art design, to the story’s plot and overall gameplay system. Released in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan in September 2021, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened was the biggest mobile game launch of 2021, topping local App Stores as the No. 1 game.

The title surpassed all new globally released mobile titles in revenue in its first four months of the year, according to analytics platforms including Sensor Tower. Pre-registrations and closed beta tests will also begin for players residing in other Asia territories later this year.

A dueling screen in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

“Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has been a huge success with our current players and the fan reception has been extraordinary,” said William Ding, CEO of NetEase, in a statement. “We are excited to open this title to a worldwide audience, and we believe fans of one of the world’s biggest brands will be delighted that they can embark on adventures and experience an immersive story through a marvelous journey in the wizarding world, with infinite possibilities empowered by magic.”

It is set 10 years after the Second Wizarding War. In Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, players will begin as young witches and wizards who have just received their acceptance letters to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Fans can customize their own character and go on to experience all the hallmarks of a magical education including purchasing school supplies at Diagon Alley, wearing the Sorting Hat to be sorted into a House and competing in the Dueling Club.

Witches and wizards will also embark on a new story, featuring familiar faces from the original Harry Potter series and new characters alike. As players progress, they will learn spells and charms that can be cast through the form of cards. Players need to accumulate magical knowledge to master these spells, devise unique strategies and form winning combinations – learning what to cast and when – as they venture through increasingly challenging trials, duel other players and master the magic in their own illustrious wizarding journey.

Players can unlock additional rewards including in-game currency, cosmetic items and a Niffler card after surpassing each pre-registration tier. The game has more than 70 spells and summons which players have to learn from taking classes, visiting the library, or earning rewards.

Players can explore the Forbidden Forest (solo, multiplayer co-op), play through stories in the Book With No Name, practice Quiddicth, and dance with other players in a Student Ball.