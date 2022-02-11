GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Activision offered an update on Call of Duty: Warzone and it spilled some details confirming published reports. The big news is that it is confirming this year’s Call of Duty is a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019​.

On top of that, Activision said the new game and a new Warzone experience are designed together from the ground-up​. Bloomberg, Tom Henderson, and others reported the expected news on Modern Warfare 2.

You can also expect a massive evolution of battle royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode​ for Warzone. The company also confirmed a new engine powers both the new Call of Duty game release and Warzone.

And, no surprise, the development on both the new Call of Duty and the Warzone experience is being led by Infinity Ward. These are big announcements, but it’s odd that Activision included them in the list of bug fixes coming just in time for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Among those fixes is one that got me killed in the video embedded in this story: The Gas Mask animation no longer interrupting Operators who aim down sights. (Haha).

The other bug fixes should also help out a lot. And as far as I can tell, my Warzone friends report that cheating has been vastly curtailed with the Ricochet anti-cheat technology introduced with Vanguard in the fall.