Fans of ultra-thin, portable gaming laptops rejoice! Alienware announced today the release of its newest laptop, the x14.

The x14 is the world’s thinnest gaming laptop, and the only 14-inch laptop to sport both Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus Technology. The dual-torque element hinge allows for more space for components as well as a smaller form factor. Due to this new design, the machine boasts a total height of 0.57 inches.

A big concern for gaming laptops, specifically smaller ones, will always be heat dissipation. Alienware is on top of this issue. The x14 optionally comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 featuring the Alienware Element 31 thermal interface and vapor chamber cooling. On top of that is the smart fan control system that can control each fan independently based on sensors throughout the system.

Another concern for laptops is battery life and Alienware has an answer for that as well. Advanced Optimus Technology by Nvidia is a power-saving device that chooses which video card to use while the system is on. Most laptops that have a discrete video card use that card for most functions, even running base Windows. This wouldn’t be an issue, but discrete video cards require a lot more power to do their jobs than their onboard counterparts. With Advanced Optimus Technology, the system decides which video card to use in which situation, saving valuable battery life for when it is most needed.

Made with premium Alienware parts and design, the x14 is a powerful laptop in a small package. The laptop shell is made with magnesium alloy. This gives it a more rugged outer shell while still being light and portable. Available today, the x14 is up for order starting at $1,649.99.